ROCK HALL, Md. — A well known Maryland politician has died at the age of 79.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say Charles R. Boutin was found Sunday morning in the water at Haven Harbour Marina in Kent County.

Investigators believe Boutin was cleaning his boat when he somehow fell into the water and drowned.

Boutin served as Mayor of Aberdeen from 1994 to 1998 before being elected to the Maryland House of Delegates, where he represented District 34A in Cecil and Harford Counties until 2005.