Forest Hill man killed in Bel Air crash

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County man was killed after his car went off the road in Bel Air last night, drove onto a home's front lawn, overturned, and struck a pickup truck in the driveway.

William Daniel Wagoner, 47, of Forest Hill, was driving a 2001 Honda Civic north on South Fountain Green Road near Foxborough Road just after 11:10 p.m. Dec. 30, said Maryland State Police.

The Honda Civic went off the road for unknown reasons, continued across the front lawn of a house on South Fountain Green, and crashed into wires from a utility pole.

The impact caused the car to overturn and strike a Ford F-250 that was in the driveway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for about two hours, and the crash remains under investigation.

