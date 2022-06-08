Food Lion continues combat child hunger with 'Summer Without Hunger' campaign

BALTIMORE — This month marks the eighth year for the Food Lion campaign "Summer Without Hunger," a campaign that combats child hunger during the summer months while schools are closed.

Nearly 22 million children count on school-provided meals but less than 17% have access to summer meal programs.

It addresses this need by providing 20 million meals to fight child hunger.

Food Lion customers can donate $5 at checkout or online through Food Lion To Go.

All donations benefit Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization and local food banks, including the Maryland Food Bank local to Baltimore, Salisbury and Hagerstown.

All customer donations are matched by 10 Food Lion suppliers: Campbell's, Coca Cola, Frito Lay, Gatorade, General Mills, Kellogg's, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, Pepsi Beverages and Unilever.

The campaign runs June 1 through June 28.

In addition to customers, Food Lion associates will also volunteer throughout the month at many of the participating local Feeding America member food banks to help distribute food to people in need.