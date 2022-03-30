Watch
Foo Fighters concert canceled at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Bill Fink, WMAR-2 News
Posted at 6:16 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 06:21:41-04

COLUMBIA — The Foo Fighters will no longer be performing at the Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The group canceled rest of their tour after their drummer died last week in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was touring. A toxicology report found that Taylor Hawkins had several substances in his body. However, there's been no official cause of death.

Taylor Hawkins played drums for the Foo Fighters for 25 years. He was just 50 years old.

The group was set to perform at Merriweather in May. Refund options have not been announced yet.

