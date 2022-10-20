Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Following controversy, new Artscape date being announced today

Artscape 2018 alters traffic in central Baltimore
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VW Pics
<p>Artscape arts festival, Baltimore Maryland. (Photo by: Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images)</p>
Artscape 2018 alters traffic in central Baltimore
Posted at 5:30 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 05:30:50-04

BALTIMORE (WMAR) —       Following a three-year hiatus, Artscape is coming back to Baltimore next year. But after controversy about the potential dates, the official date will be announced today.

 Before Artscape went on hiatus, the festival was held during the summer and typically, it was one of the hottest weekends of the season.

A few weeks ago, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts announced the new dates of September 13 through 17.

That received some pushback, including from Councilwoman Odette Ramos, because it fell on the same dates as the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

The office released a statement saying they appreciate the feedback and are taking another look at dates for the festival.

“It is our goal that every event and program that BOPA produces is inclusive of Baltimore’s wonderfully diverse population — art is for everyone, and we want all Baltimoreans to be able to participate fully in the reimagined Artscape,” the office wrote.

Their website is now updated to show that Artscape will be the weekend following Rosh Hashanah, September 20 through 24.

The office will announced the official date and locations at a joint press conference with the city of Baltimore and Mayor Brandon scot at 1:00 p.m. at the SNF Parkway Theater.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019