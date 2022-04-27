Watch
Flower Mart back in person this weekend

Posted at 6:18 AM, Apr 27, 2022
BALTIMORE — Flower Mart is back for the weekend.

The annual event will be held at Mount Vernon Place Conservancy. It will run April 29 and April 30.

This will be the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that Flower Mart will be in person.

This year's festival features all types of flowers and plants, arts and crafts, food and beverages, and live music.

There will also be free lectures and workshops.

Flower Mart was founded in 1911 by the Women’s Civic League, an organization formed to advocate for better living conditions in the City of Baltimore.

For a full listing of the vendors, lectures, workshops, and sponsors, click here.

