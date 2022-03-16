Watch
Florida woman sentenced to 16 years after assaulting a teenager from Maryland

Posted at 4:12 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 16:16:42-04

HALETHORPE, Md. — Deriyan Woodson, 27-years-old, was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for interstate domestic violence.

The victim is a 17-year-old from Halethorpe and shared a romantic relationship with Woodson.

Police say Woodson traveled from Orlando to Maryland on July 30, 2017. When she arrived to the victim's residence, she duct taped the victim's grandmother and stabbed the teenager.

Howard County officers took her into custody when she stopped at an area hotel where she checked in with the minor.

