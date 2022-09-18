Watch Now
Florida motorcyclist dies after fleeing Ocean City traffic stop

Posted at 10:05 AM, Sep 18, 2022
A Florida motorcyclist died in a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop in Ocean City last week.

Ocean City police said they tried to pull over motorcyclist Nicholas Ramirez, 32, of Deltona, Fla., in the area of 67th Street shortly before 5:15 p.m. Sept. 14.

They did not say why they were trying to pull him over.

The cyclist drove away from the officer, and the officer did not chase him. Shortly after, the motorcyclist crashed in the area of 100th Street and Coastal Highway, police said.

He was flown by Medevac helicopter to a hospital, where he died.

