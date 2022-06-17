Flo Rida hits the stage tonight after Orioles Game

BALTIMORE — The orioles are kicking off their 'Birdland Summer Music Series' tonight. Flo Rida takes the stage.

This is part of the on-going celebration of the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards.

This will be Flo Rida's second time performing at a stadium in Baltimore. In September of last year he performed during halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens game.

Before the concert, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the game.

He said he's been training a group of little leaguers from around the county.

Orioles will be taking on the Tampa Bay Rays starts at 6:05 p.m.