Flight instructor dies after student pilot from Maryland crashes plane in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A flight instructor is dead after a student pilot from Maryland crashed a small plane Thursday afternoon in Newport News, Virginia.

It happened just after 3pm at the Williamsburg International Airport.

Virginia State Police say Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode, 18, attempted to pull the aircraft up at too steep of an angle, causing the engine to stall in the air, leading it to dive and crash into a ditch.

Oyebode, who resides in Hanover, Maryland, suffered serious injuries and was flown to VCU Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.

The on-board flight instructor, identified as 23 year old Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, of Williamsburg, Virginia, died on scene.

Another 18-year-old student who was aboard at the time of the crash was also injured.

An investigation is ongoing.