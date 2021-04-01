Five men federally charged in alleged robbery that started at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in National Harbor

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — A Maryland man and four others from Washington DC are facing federal charges for allegedly conspiring to rob and kidnap a victim they met at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in National Harbor.

The men charged have been identified as

Darius Lawrence Young, 28, of Washington, D.C.

Christopher Allen Young, 26, of Washington, D.C.

Anthony Erik Hebron, 28, of Washington, D.C.

Tray David Sherman, 26, of Germantown, Md.

Lamar Jamal Perkins, 27, of Washington, D.C.

On February 3, prosecutors say Sherman and Hebron were seen on surveillance footage with the victim leaving the MGM in Sherman’s car, headed for D.C.

At one point they stop, and the victim gets out to allegedly buy cocaine from an unidentified man, before getting back in Sherman's car and driving away.

Court documents suggest Hebron called C. Young to tell him about the victim he and Sherman had picked up.

C. Young in turn calls D. Young about an opportunity to rob the victim.

Perkins role was apparently to be a lookout for the Youngs, while they robbed the victim at a location in the 600 block of 46th Place SE in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Hebron and Sherman returned to the MGM Grand and were observed on surveillance footage entering the victim’s hotel room.

Upon leaving the victim's room, Sherman was seen wearing a backpack while Hebron was pulling a suitcase, neither of which the two were carrying prior to going in the room.

Back in D.C. police officers saw the Youngs getting back into their car after they presumably had just robbed the victim.

The victim was found bloodied with cuts to his mouth and eye, and a broken swollen nose. Prosecutors believe he was held at gunpoint and pistol whipped in order to get the code to his hotel room safe.

The Youngs allegedly stole the victim’s hotel key, watch, wallet, identification, phone, and cocaine.

Hebron and Sherman are accused of stealing approximately $6,000 in cash, approximately $1,500 to $2,500 in poker chips, marijuana, an Xbox, and the backpack and suitcase they were seen walking away with.

The Youngs and Sherman are already in custody. Hebron and Perkins remain on the loose.

If convicted, each faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

Christopher Young and Sherman are scheduled to have detention hearings on April 2.

