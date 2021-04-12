Five husky puppies found living in own filth in Baltimore; BARCS asking for donations as three remain alive

BALTIMORE — Five husky puppies were found living in their own filth inside a broken down car at a Baltimore gas station. BARCS is now asking for donations as three of the puppies remain alive.

BARCS says on Friday night, a customer at the gas station at the foot of Hanover Street Bridge noticed a broken down car.

When they approached to offer help, they found five husky puppies covered in their own filth and barely moving. Also in the car was a man asleep in the driver's seat.

Baltimore City Animal Control was called to the scene. When they arrived, the conditions were even more horrific than they could have imagined. The puppies were only 4-weeks-old; they were actively having bouts of uncontrolled diarrhea and were eating their own excrement and vomit.

They were very thin, lifeless and unable to stand. The owner of the vehicle explained that he had bought the puppies down south and was traveling up the east coast to sell them for profit.

All five puppies were seized and transported to the ER through BARCS’ Franky Fund Program.

The puppies were named Clove, Rainbow, Noki, Milton and Sky. At the hospital, they were diagnosed with parvovirus, a deadly illness that affects unvaccinated puppies and dogs.

The disease moves very quickly, so when the ER called in the middle of the night, the BARCS answered and authorized emergency treatment to begin.

Unfortunately, by Saturday morning, Clove didn’t make it. The remaining four puppies, Rainbow, Noki, Milton and Sky, were on life support.

By Saturday night, despite the ER’s best efforts and round-the-clock care, Sky also passed away.

As of Monday morning, Noki and Milton are in critical condition but are making some progress. Rainbow is not faring as well as her brothers, but, the emergency team is doing everything they can to try to save her life.

The ER team, along with the team of BARCS staff members working on the case say they are defeated and heartbroken.

BARCS officials say if the driver's car had not broken down in Baltimore, it is likely the puppies would have died before reaching their final destination.

Noki, Milton and Rainbow must stay at the hospital until they are stable. BARCS believes if an animal can be saved and live a pain-free, healthy and happy life, it is their mission to do everything within their means to give that to them.

A total of $5,000 has already been spent in rescue efforts. It is asking for donations for the care of Noki, Milton and Rainbow, and in loving memory of Clove and Sky.

The BARCS Franky Fund saves the lives of animals with extraordinary medical needs and emergencies. This fund is the lifeline for injured, sick and abused animals in Baltimore City.

BARCS’ Franky Fund cares for nearly 900 animals each year with extraordinary medical needs. The costs to save their lives is outside of our annual budget, and so the Franky Fund relies completely on private donations.

100% of donations given to the Franky Fund goes towards medical care. Any donations made exceeding the cost of the puppies’ medical bills will help the other medical emergency animals this week who need clinical care.