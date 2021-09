MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. — Five cats died after a stove caught fire Wednesday evening at a home in Wicomico County.

The fire was reported just before 7pm in the 25000 block of Ocean Gateway in Mardela Springs.

It took 40 firefighters around 35 minutes to extinguish the flames.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

Fire investigators have determined the cause to be accidental.

Family members are providing housing to the victims.