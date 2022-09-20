Watch Now
Five car pileup on Route 100 leaves Pasadena man dead

Posted at 2:26 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 14:26:51-04

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Pasadena man has died following a five-car pileup Monday night.

Police say it started when Kenya Johnson, 47, for some reason was driving east on the westbound side of Route 100.

This led to her colliding head-on with an oncoming Honda Civic. At that same time, a third car, a Chevy van driven by 46-year-old Daniel Calvert, was rounding a curve and struck Johnson's Lexus head-on.

That caused Calvert's van to spin out, and be hit by a Chevy truck that was hauling a trailer with jet skiis.

The impact sent Calvert's van off the road into a wooded area, where it overturned. He later died at Shock Trauma.

Meanwhile, a fifth car, became involved when it sideswiped Johnson's already disabled vehicle.

Johnson and the operators of vehicles two and five suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the fourth vehicle was not injured.

Police are still investigating the exact cause.

