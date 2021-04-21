Fisher finally found after going missing in July

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Find Fisher? Found Fisher.

They have been looking for this dog since he went missing in Ocean City over Fourth of July weekend.

9 months later, Fisher was found roaming on Meredene Road this afternoon. Up this is over by Mercy High School off of Northern Parkway and the Alameda. A woman took him to the vet, they scanned the chip and connected with the family!

So Elissa who owns the dog is driving back from Connecticut, but her family who lives in Annapolis came up and took Fisher home. They would like to thank everyone who searched, who spent time on Facebook and who never gave up.