BALTIMORE — Baltimore added a new chapter to its long maritime history.

African Diaspora Maritime, ADM, announced that the first predominantly Black sailing team will be based in Baltimore.

The team wants to win America's Cup, a sailing trophy and the oldest international competition still operating in any sport.

The project, though, is about more than racing.

“The goal, besides just the racing, is to reach out to the communities that need support, that need vision, that need a way to get people more involved in a wide variety of topics," ADM Executive Director Charles Kithcart said.

ADM said they will have internships to get people involved in the maritime industry.

Designers and builders of the sailboats will hold regular webinars.

The next America's Cup will be held in Barcelona in 2024 against the current defending champ New Zealand.