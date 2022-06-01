First Heat Death of 2022 reported in Baltimore County

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the first reported heat-related death of 2022 in Maryland.

The death occurred in Baltimore County; the decedent was a male aged 65.

The man's name has not been released.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, anyone can be a victim of heat-related illness, the highest risk of groups include people under the age of 5 or over the age of 65, people with chronic illnesses, people taking certain medications, and those working or exercising outdoors.

“As this tragedy shows, heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can result in serious ailments and even death,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan. “During hot weather, Marylanders are urged to take precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness, especially older adults and people with chronic disease.”

MDH encourages Marylanders to never leave children or pets in a car during the hot weather, even with the windows cracked, and are encouraged to check on elderly neighbors.

To help cope with hot weather, MDH encourages using the following tips:

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets unless advised by a doctor to take them

Take it easy outside: schedule physical activity in the morning or evening, when it’s cooler, and take short breaks if necessary

From May through September, MDH monitors temperature conditions and incidents of heat-related illness and death.

Weekly reports may be found online through the Office of Preparedness and Response Extreme Heat webpage.

The site also includes the state Heat Emergency Plan, information about heat-related illnesses and tips for staying safe and healthy during hot weather.

Individuals in need of cooling centers are encouraged to reach out to their local health department or call 2-1-1 and provide their county location and ZIP code to get information about cooling center locations, hours of operation and available accommodations.

More resources about staying safe in hot weather are available from the MDH Office of Preparedness and Response

