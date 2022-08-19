Watch Now
First full fall meet since 2004 at Pimlico Race Course

Posted at 4:20 AM, Aug 19, 2022
BALTIMORE — For the first time in nearly two decades, Pimlico Race Course will host a full schedule for their fall meet.

Racing returns September 9th with races continuing Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month. The Maryland Jockey Club says there are races through September 25th.

Click here for a look at the schedule.

You can watch the races online on the American Racing Channel website.

