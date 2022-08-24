First Ever Pumpkin Spice Latte Energy Drink

BALTIMORE, Md — Fall will soon fill the air and so will the scent of pumpkin spice. But before you run to Starbucks for your pumpkin spice latte fix and energy booster, why not try a pumpkin spice latte energy drink. The plant-based energy drink company Yerbae has announced they will be making history by releasing the first ever pumpkin spice flavored energy drink.

The company launched a campaign called “See You Latte, PSL!” (PSL: Pumpkin Spice Latte) to introduce their new natural caffeine energy drink and exposes other pumpkin spice latte retailers. They released a photo on their Instagram comparing themselves to what can be perceived as Starbucks. Yerbae shows that most pumpkin spice lattes have 390 calories, 50 grams of sugar, and 23 different ingredients while their energy drink has zero calories, zero grams of sugar and only 8 ingredients.

The company says it will be a carbonated drink with natural caffeine and no artificial flavors. Unlike their other drinks, their PSL flavor will only be available this fall through amazon or their website. For those who want to make sure they get their boost of pumpkin spice latte energy, it can be pre-ordered only on their website for 15 dollars with free shipping.