First Call Medical Center to open at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — A new urgent care center is set to open its doors at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

First Care Medical Center will provide emergency care, first aid, travel vaccines and more. The center also offers COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

"There's 20, almost 30 million passengers that come through this airport every year,” said Medical Director Dr. Ron Elfenbein. “All kinds of ailments, bumps, brusies, they hurt themselves, they're sick, they don’t feel, we can take care of all that, plus there’s about 20,000 employees who work here who currently have no access to healthcare so we can provide all that to the airport family."

The clinic opens to the public on Thursday, August 26. It will be open seven days a week...from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, most major insurance plans are accepted.