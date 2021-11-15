'First Arriving' film crew captures water rescue after car drives into Tyding's Park Marina

HAVRE DE GRACE — The First Arriving film crew was in Havre de Grace filming Susquehanna Hose Company’s Fire Rescue Boat and Dive Team as part of a weekend video shoot for Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association.

While Susquehanna Hose Company crews were setting up a scenario, a vehicle drove off the marina parking lot and into the water next to Marine 5.

A Susquehanna Hose Company rescue diver, already donned in appropriate PPE, was able to immediately get into the water and start the rescue of the trapped occupant.

The vehicle became submerged with the occupant, who was seat-belted in the vehicle.

After a short time, the driver and rescue diver surfaced.

The patient was then loaded onto Marine 5 & evaluated by Havre De Grace Ambulance Corps, before being transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Trauma Center.