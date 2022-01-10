Watch
First African American Fire Chief for Baltimore City dies

Pic Courtesy: Baltimore Fire
Herman Williams Jr.
Posted at 9:29 PM, Jan 09, 2022
BALTIMORE, Md. — The first African American Fire Chief for the Baltimore City Fire Department died.

The Department tweeted about the death of Chief Herman Williams Jr. on Sunday morning.

He became the City's first black fire chief in 1992. He was with the fire department from 1954 to 2001.

His son, Montel Williams, also tweeting about his father and what an inspiration he's been to him.

