First African American Fire Chief for Baltimore City dies

BALTIMORE, Md. — The first African American Fire Chief for the Baltimore City Fire Department died.

The Department tweeted about the death of Chief Herman Williams Jr. on Sunday morning.

It’s a somber day for #BCFD as we mourn the loss of Chief Herman Williams Jr. - the first African American Fire Chief for Baltimore City. As a champion, pioneer & agent of change, Chief Williams will be truly missed. He loved #BCFD & #BCFD loved him. pic.twitter.com/sm0TOur80m — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 9, 2022

He became the City's first black fire chief in 1992. He was with the fire department from 1954 to 2001.

His son, Montel Williams, also tweeting about his father and what an inspiration he's been to him.