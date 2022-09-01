First 100 customers at remodeled Wendy's restaurants can win free food for a year

BALTIMORE — Want to win a year's worth of free Wendy's food?

Several local Wendy's are offering free food for a year to the first 100 customers in line - who make a purchase - at their newly-remodeled restaurants.

It's part of Flynn Restaurant Group's national project to remodel their Wendy's restaurants.

The next grand openings will take place in September and October:

Pasadena, MD (9/10) – 8098 Edwin Raynor Blvd

– 8098 Edwin Raynor Blvd Gaithersburg, MD (10/15) – 18425 Woodfield Rd

– 18425 Woodfield Rd Glen Burnie, MD (10/22) – 7905 Ritchie Hwy

Flynn Restaurant Group will also announce reopening dates later this year or next year for Wendy's restaurants in Abingdon, Annapolis, Baltimore, Bel Air, Clarksville, Cockeysville, Columbia, Dundalk, Easton, Edgewater, Edgewood, Elkridge, Essex, Gambrills, Hampstead, Joppa, Linthicum, North East, Randallstown and Reisterstown.

The first 100 people in line at 10:30 a.m. when the restaurant opens will get a VIP ticket for free food for a year. Eligible customers must be 16 or older, present in line when the store opens, and must make a purchase to get the VIP ticket.

The winners will be able to return to the store once a week for a free sandwich, salad, or breakfast biscuit.

Flynn Restaurant Group noted that the new Wendy's restaurants will have brighter dining areas with multiple seating options, including private booths; new Coca-Cola Freestyle soda dispensers; and more modern designs.

