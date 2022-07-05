Watch Now
Fireworks may have caused serious shed fire in Abingdon

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating whether July 4 fireworks were the cause of a fire that destroyed an Abingdon shed and damaged two other sheds.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 11:24 p.m. in Harford County, on Maple Wreath Court.

The Fire Marshal's office said this morning:

The shed and all contents are a complete loss. Neighbors reported the discharge of fireworks nearby earlier in the evening. Investigators can not rule out fireworks as a possible cause. The fire caused damage to two nearby sheds on the adjacent properties.

The fire is estimated to have cost $20,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.

