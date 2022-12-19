Firefighters rescue three dogs and a cat from smoke-filled home

BALTIMORE — Three dogs and a cat were saved by Baltimore City Firefighters on Sunday night. They were called to a fire in the 2000 block of McHenry Street in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in South Baltimore.

They were checking out the neighboring properties for any damage or fire and that's when the found three dogs and a cat in the adjoining smoke-filled rowhome.

EMS on the scene provided care for the animals.

The home where the fire started has been on fire before, according to the firefighters union. Crews fought the flames from outside the building.