Firefighters: Person trapped in house fire in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Firefighters are working to rescue a person trapped in a house fire in Reisterstown, according to Baltimore County Fire Department.

Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire in the 13400 block of Old Hanover Road.

13400 BLK Old Hanover Rd. Basement fire with patient trapped. Units on scene requesting 2nd alarm. 19:57 LS pic.twitter.com/aTZ7yPcob6 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 27, 2022

Baltimore County Firefighters said the fire started in the basement.

No other information was provide.