Firefighters on the scene of apartment fire in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire at Cedar Heights Court.
The fire has extended from a first-floor apartment to upper levels.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time.
