Firefighters on the scene of apartment fire in Baltimore County

Posted at 6:17 PM, Oct 18, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY  — The Baltimore County Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire at Cedar Heights Court.

The fire has extended from a first-floor apartment to upper levels.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

