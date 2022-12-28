Firefighters extinguish burning debris under tracks at Penn Station

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters worked to extinguish leaves and debris at Penn Station Tuesday night.
The burning debris was located underneath a train.
There's no word on the cause of the blaze or any injuries at this time.
According to the MTA, the Penn Line Train experienced a 15-20 minute delay.
Update - MARC Penn 448 - Delay -- Penn Line Train 448 (Dpt 8:05pm Union) has departed West Baltimore operating with a 15 - 20 min delay. https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) December 28, 2022