Firefighters extinguish burning debris under tracks at Penn Station

Posted at 9:55 PM, Dec 27, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters worked to extinguish leaves and debris at Penn Station Tuesday night.

The burning debris was located underneath a train.

There's no word on the cause of the blaze or any injuries at this time.

According to the MTA, the Penn Line Train experienced a 15-20 minute delay.

