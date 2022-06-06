Firefighters extinguish bamboo fire in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Baltimore County put out a bamboo fire Monday afternoon.
Fire crews worked to battle the fire in the 14400 block of Old York Road.
Water tankers were needed because there were no fire hydrants in the area.
The large bamboo field required 1,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.
No one was hurt and there is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.
#pvfc29 Engine 291 is operating at a fire in the 14400 block of Old York Rd in #PhoenixMD. E291 brought its 1,000 gal of water to help extinguish the large field of bamboo that was ablaze. pic.twitter.com/UhuOVsR9WC— Providence VFC of Towson, MD (@ProvidenceVFC29) June 6, 2022