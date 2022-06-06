Watch
Firefighters extinguish bamboo fire in Baltimore County

Posted at 1:57 PM, Jun 06, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Baltimore County put out a bamboo fire Monday afternoon.

Fire crews worked to battle the fire in the 14400 block of Old York Road.

Water tankers were needed because there were no fire hydrants in the area.

The large bamboo field required 1,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.

No one was hurt and there is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

