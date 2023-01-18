Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters discover body after battling fire at vacant row home in Baltimore

Vacant fire.jpeg
Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734<br/><br/>
Vacant fire.jpeg
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 23:29:28-05

BALTIMORE — Firefighters discovered a body after battling row home fire at a vacant property according to fire department Chief Roman Clark.

Around 7:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of N. East Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw fire and smoke coming from a row home.

Vacant fire.jpeg

Clark says after the fire was extinguished, they found a victim on the first floor.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The row home was also a vacant property.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices