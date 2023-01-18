Firefighters discover body after battling fire at vacant row home in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Firefighters discovered a body after battling row home fire at a vacant property according to fire department Chief Roman Clark.

Around 7:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of N. East Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw fire and smoke coming from a row home.

Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734





Clark says after the fire was extinguished, they found a victim on the first floor.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The row home was also a vacant property.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.