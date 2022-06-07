Firefighters battled 2 alarm fire in Northeast Baltimore apartment building

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Firefighters responded to the 5500 block of Bowley's Lane for a fire in a four-story apartment building this afternoon.
Firefighters arrived on the scene just before 2:30 p.m., as the fire went through the roof.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.
Just before 2:30pm, we responded to the 5500 blk of Bowley’s Ln for a fire in a 4 story apt bldg. The fire was upgraded to a 2nd Alarm as FFs worked to extinguish fire from a 4th floor apt that went through the roof. Occupants escaped safely & the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/IkTWhQ4mSM— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) June 7, 2022