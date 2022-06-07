Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters battled 2 alarm fire in Northeast Baltimore apartment building

Baltimore Fire .jpeg
Baltimore Fire Department
Baltimore Fire .jpeg
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 15:56:39-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Firefighters responded to the 5500 block of Bowley's Lane for a fire in a four-story apartment building this afternoon.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just before 2:30 p.m., as the fire went through the roof.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019