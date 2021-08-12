Firefighter dies from injuries sustained in Ijamsville house fire Wednesday

IJAMSVILLE, Md. — Frederick County lost a firefighter Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, units were called in the 9500 block of Ball Road in Ijamsville for a report of a home on fire at around 4:45 p.m.

Captain Josh Laird from the first engine on the scene entered the home and according to officials, shortly after this, a 'mayday' was issued and a rescue operation was also requested.

He was taken to MedStar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Captain Josh Laird was a member of the Frederick Fire Department for more than 20 years.

Fire officials say that they will provide more information as the investigation continues