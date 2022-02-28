Firefighter injured in Glen Burnie housefire

GELN BURNIE — A firefighter was injured battling a fire in Glen Burnie.

It broke out just after 11 this morning in a home at Sunset and Glenlea Drives.

That's in Glen Burnie.

When crews arrived flames were shooting from the windows.

"There was one occupant home at the time. He was able to escape without injury. The red cross is assisting him. We did have one injury, a minor injury to a firefighter; Burns to an arm."

He was taken to Bayview Burn Center as a precaution.

No word yet on what caused the fire.