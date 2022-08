BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Fire Department was fighting a fire in the 2700 block of Wilmarco Avenue when one of their members fell through the roof of a paper recycling plant.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m., firefighters were performing exterior operations on the one-story building when one of them fell through the roof on a pile of paper.

The member was quickly rescued and taking to Shock Trauma where he is expected to be okay.