Firefighter extinguish train track fire at Penn Station Saturday

Photojournalist Erick Ferris
Posted at 4:58 PM, Nov 12, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire Department extinguished a train track fire at Penn Station Saturday afternoon.

According to Union officials, the fire happened on track #6. As of right now, there are no reports of injuries.

Penn Station sits in the 1500 block of North Charles Street.

