Firefighter extinguish train track fire at Penn Station Saturday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire Department extinguished a train track fire at Penn Station Saturday afternoon.
According to Union officials, the fire happened on track #6. As of right now, there are no reports of injuries.
Penn Station sits in the 1500 block of North Charles Street.
🚆FIRE ON TRAIN TRACKS🔥— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) November 12, 2022
1500 N Charles St 21201@BaltPennStation#CharlesNorth@avalon1958#BMORESBravest extinguishing a fire on track #6. Check @Amtrak @AmtrakNECAlerts and/or @mtamaryland MARC for any delays caused by this incident. pic.twitter.com/evnE2ovPTw