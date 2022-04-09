Watch
Firefighter are investigating the cause of a fire in Southwest Baltimore

Posted at 6:54 PM, Apr 09, 2022
BALTIMORE — Firefighter are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in the 1300 block of North Hilton Street Saturday.

Around 4:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the area for a fire in a two-story occupied home. Upon arrival firefighter noticed visible flames on the roof of the first home.

The fire was then upgrade to a two-alarm fire after it spread to four adjacent homes. The fire was taken under control around 5 p.m.

According to authorities, all occupants exited on their own and there are no reported injuries.

