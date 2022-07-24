Fireboat rescued 11 people from boat near Port of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Firefighters Union rescued 11 people from a boat that was taking on water Sunday evening.
According to officials, this incident happened near the Port of Baltimore Cruise Ship Terminal in Locust Point.
No injuries were reported.
🌊WATER RESCUE🛟— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) July 24, 2022
Middle Branch of Patapsco River near @portofbalt Cruise Ship Terminal#LocustPointIndustrialArea@CouncilmanETC #BMORESBravest #BCFDSOC Fireboat rescued 11 people from a boat that was taking on water. pic.twitter.com/FbBmlYUP9Z