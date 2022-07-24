Watch Now
Fireboat rescued 11 people from boat near Port of Baltimore

Posted at 6:24 PM, Jul 24, 2022
BALTIMORE  — The Baltimore Firefighters Union rescued 11 people from a boat that was taking on water Sunday evening.

According to officials, this incident happened near the Port of Baltimore Cruise Ship Terminal in Locust Point.

No injuries were reported.

