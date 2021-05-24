Fire reported at Naughty Dogs Restaurant Pub and Grill in Bel Air Saturday

BEL AIR, Md. — A fire broke out at Naughty Dogs Restaurant Pub and Grill in Bel Air, Saturday night.

Employees discovered the fire around 10:30 p.m. inside the walling of the location.

About 60 firefighters responded and had the flames under control within an hour.

No one was injured, but the restaurant sustained about $150,000.00 in damage.

According to the fire marshal, smoke alarms and sprinklers were operating however they did not go off due to the area in the building in which the fire originated.

The cause remains under investigation.

