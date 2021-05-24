Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire reported at Naughty Dogs Restaurant Pub and Grill in Bel Air Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
OSFM
Naughty Dogs Restaurant
Posted at 11:52 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 11:52:37-04

BEL AIR, Md. — A fire broke out at Naughty Dogs Restaurant Pub and Grill in Bel Air, Saturday night.

Employees discovered the fire around 10:30 p.m. inside the walling of the location.

About 60 firefighters responded and had the flames under control within an hour.

No one was injured, but the restaurant sustained about $150,000.00 in damage.

According to the fire marshal, smoke alarms and sprinklers were operating however they did not go off due to the area in the building in which the fire originated.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020