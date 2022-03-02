Fire officials identify two women who died in Dundalk electrical fires

DUNDALK, Md. — A 72-year-old woman has died from injuries suffered during a February 27 apartment fire in Dundalk.

Janet Lorraine Durbin was one of five people hospitalized after flames broke out in the 6000 block of Mornington Road.

Crews found smoke coming from Durbin's living room and found her critically injured in the bathroom.

The fire was heavy enough for a second alarm to be called. Multiple people ended up being displaced as result.

Investigators determined the cause was accidental due to an electrical failure of connected extension cords.

Earlier that same day, 92-year-old Vesta Irene Cooper died in a separate home electrical fire in the 7000 block of Dunhill Road.

That too was deemed accidental.