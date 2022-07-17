Watch Now
Fire marshals credit home sprinkler system for saving an infant's life

Posted at 8:30 PM, Jul 16, 2022
FALLSTON, Md. — Fire marshals are crediting a home sprinkler system for saving an infant's life Saturday morning in Harford County.

Around 10:15 a.m., the Fallston Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 2000 block of Arden Drive after the owner of the home heard a smoke alarm sounding.

When crews arrived, they discovered the residents outside the home and a fire in the kitchen with one activated fire sprinkler.

A preliminary investigation concluded that the fire started in the kitchen caused by an unattended candle. The activation of only one automatic fire sprinkler prevented the fire from spreading from the kitchen into the remainder of the home.

Damages were limited to $20,000, and no injuries were reported.

State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci states, "Residential fire sprinklers are proven to save lives, prevent injuries and protect property and valuables. The best home fire safety practice is combining a smoke alarm, an escape plan, and a residential fire sprinkler. Today we saw the effects of this winning combination."

Maryland requires a residential fire sprinkler in all new one- or two-family homes across the state.

