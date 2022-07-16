Fire marshals are investigating a vacant townhouse fire in Cecil County

ELKTON, Md. — State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a vacant townhouse fire that happened Friday in Cecil County.

At around 4:11 p.m., crews responded to a one-alarm structure fire near Maple Court in Elkton. It took 20 firefighters to knock down the blaze, which is believed to have originated in the living room.

A neighbor discovered the fire, and took firefighters 20 minutes to control. No firefighters were injured.

According to fire officials, no reported smoke or fire alarms were present in the home—the estimated structural damage cost around $20,000.