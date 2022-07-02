Fire marshals are investigating a barn fire in Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md. — Maryland State Fire Marshals are investigating a barn fire that happened Friday night near an apartment building in Wicomico County

Fire crews battled the fire in the 160 block of Farmers Market Road for 45-minutes before being fully extinguished.

The blaze was discovered by a passerby and was estimated to have caused $80,000 worth of damage. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Deputy State Fire Marshals at the Lower Eastern Regional Office in Salisbury at 410-713-3780.