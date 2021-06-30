State Fire Marshall offers firework safety tips

MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md. — Independence Day is around the corner. While thousands will head to fireworks shows across the country, some will try to put on their own show.

While you should leave fireworks to the professionals, there are some things you can do to keep you and your family safe.

Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci shared some tips Wednesday.

First, only use legal fireworks. This includes gold-label sparklers, novelty items like party poppers, and ground-based sparklers.

Next, make sure to read and follow instructions and warnings, never let small children use fireworks, never try to re-light or diffuse a firework, don’t drink alcohol, and always have a bucket of water or hose available to douse remains before disposing of them.

As always, the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display. You can find a list to displays here.