JOPPATOWNE, Md. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a Tuesday morning duplex fire in Joppatowne.

Fire crews from Harford and Baltimore Counties were called just after 9:30am to the 300 block of Chimney Oak Drive.

Officials say a 13-year-old was able to escape, before a large interior section of the home collapsed.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.