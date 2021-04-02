Fire marshal looking to ID three people accused of damaging West Cecil Health Center

CONOWINGO, Md. — The State Fire Marshal's Office needs help identifying three suspects who are accused of destroying property at the West Cecil Health Center on Rock Spring Road in Conowingo.

Officials say the trio threw an ignitable liquid on the exterior of the building and tried to light it.

Surveillance footage caught the group purchasing oil from a nearby Royal Farms at around 12:30 am Friday.

Anyone with information on these suspects or the crime itself is asked to call the fire marshal tip line at 410-386-3050