Fire Marshal investigating Monday afternoon house fire in Harford County

Posted at 3:57 PM, Feb 07, 2022
DUBLIN, Md. — The Maryland Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Harford County.

It happened in the 1600 block of Whiteford Road in Dublin.

So far, there are no reported injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

