Fire leaves 8 people including infant without a home in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Eight people including an infant are without a home following a Sunday afternoon fire in Annapolis.

Flames broke out just before 2:15 p.m. in the back of a home in the 100 block of Pinecrest Road.

Although it took crews only 15 minutes or so to extinguish the blaze, one engine from the Annapolis Neck Fire Station was unable to make it to the scene.

Officials say it was involved in a crash on Hillsmere Drive at Edgemere Drive, while responding.

A sedan traveling the same direction reportedly turned left in front of the engine, causing the crash.

No firefighters aboard were hurt, but two people in the sedan were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The involved engine has been placed out of service and a reserve engine has temporarily replaced it.

As for the fire, the cause is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.