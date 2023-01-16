Fire in Randallstown leaves one person hospitalized

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Firefighters battled a fire in Randallstown on Monday morning.

Crews were sent to the 4100 block of Powells Run Road for the call at 9:40 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw fire showing and commanded a Fire rescue box as one of the occupants of the home were not accounted for.

They quickly found and rescued the occupant from the home and they were transported to an area hospital, the status of the victim is unknown at this time.

There have been no reports of any other injuries.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.