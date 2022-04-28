Watch
Fire in Laurel leaves several families displaced

Posted at 5:14 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:15:33-04

LAUREL, Md. — Several families were displaced today after a fire broke out at a Laurel apartment complex.

When firefighters got there, they said they could see flames coming from the third floor.

They were able to quickly put them out, but the fire had already two apartments on the fourth and fifth floor.

But there was minimal damage to either apartment.

Red Cross has been in touch with those families who have been displaced to help them with resources.

As a result, there were no deaths or injuries.

