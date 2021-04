FINKSBURG, md. — Two people are recovering after a fire in Carroll County.

Flames started at 3:54 a.m. inside a three story wooden frame home on Cedarhurst Rd. It appears the house was broken down into apartments.

One female resident has been transported to Bayview with non-life threatening burn injuries.

A firefighter suffered minor burn injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The fire was brought under control as of 5:54 a.m.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.